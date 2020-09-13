Bigg Boss fame Suryakiran: Unknown facts about the director

Surya Kiran is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss house. As per the sources, the contestant will get eliminated from Bigg Boss house today. Suryakiran was the second one to enter the house but he failed to make an impression in the house.

A lot of people do not know about the career and life of Surya Kiran. Surya Kiran is a filmmaker who made his debut with the film Satyam starring Sumanth. Later, the director did Dhana 51 with Sumanth again. It did not do well at the box-office. And then, he worked on Raju Bhai with Manchu Manoj. But, suddenly, he stopped making films.

Coming to his personal life, actress Kalyani who shot to fame with the films Peddababu, Kabaddi Kabaddi, Aunu Valliddaru Ishtapaddaru was his ex-wife. Both got married but in no time, they took divorce.