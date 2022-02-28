Bigg Boss OTT: It Was An Emotional Nominations Task

After the huge success of the Bigg Boss OTT first season in Bollywood, the makers of this Telugu version also started the OTT version of this reality show and are airing it on Disney+ Hotstar 24/7. Well, a total of 17 contestants are sent inside the house on Saturday night and the host Nagarjuna wished them with a positive vibe in the gala event! The main task of the BB house is the nomination one as the contestants need to nominate their co-participants to survive in the house. Every week one of them will be eliminated and the procedure goes on every Monday…



Thus, in the Telugu OTT version too, the first nominations task was held in the morning and it turned out to be an emotional one as RJ Chaitu nominated Natraj master for body shaming him. But Natraj master sat on his knees and cried saying that he had no intention of body shaming Chaitu. Then even Chaitu turned emotional said, he faced many such comments in his life and thus he could not take Natraj master's words.

It is all known that Bigg Boss has divided the 17 contestants into two teams Warriors and Challengers. Now, the nominations task also went in the same procedure. He asked the contestants of the Challengers team to nominate two members each from the Warriors team.

Challengers: YouTuber Shiva, Sravanthi, Ajay, Anil, Mithraaw, Bindu Madhavi, RJ Chaitu and Shree Rapaka.

Warriors: Ariyana, Mumaith Khan, Akhil Sarthak, Ashu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Tejaswi Madivada, Natraj, Hamida and Sarayu.

So, Shiva started the nominations and here is the list…

1. Shiva: Sarayu and Mumaith Khan – He gave them the 'Aggressive' tags and asked them to speak with him in a calm and cool way!



2. Mitraaw Sharma: Ariyana and Natraj master… She gave a bonding tag to Ariyana and asked her to be close with her while she gave a biased tag to Natraj master and asked him not to be biased.



3. RJ Chaitu: Hamida and Natraj master… He gave a 'No vibe' tag to Hamida and hoped to get a positive vibe from her. But the actual heat started when he nominated Natraj master saying he body-shamed him. He gave an 'irritating' tag to Natraj master and asked him not to interfere when he is eating food as he feels it like body shaming.

4. Ajay: He also nominated Natraj master and said he was looking a bit overconfident in the morning task.

5. Shree Rapaka: Ariyana… She gave the 'Drama queen' tag to Ariyana and said she is a bit overconfident in the task.



6. Anil: Natraj master and Sarayu… He also nominated Natraj master and gave him a 'Disrespectful' tag. He gave Sarayu an 'Aggressive' tag and said she is always aggressive and thus, he is feeling discomfort in speaking to her.



7. Bindu Madhavi: Akhil… She gave the 'Controlling' tag to Akhil and said he is controlling his whole team.



8. Sravanthi: Hamida and Natraj master… She gave the 'Drama King' tag to Natraj master and said he behaved totally different in the task. But he said, they all teamed up and nominated him.



Then Bigg Boss asked the warriors team to nominate 2 members from the challenger's team. So, they picked Mithraaw and RJ Chaitu informed the same to the Bigg Boss. They said, Body Shaming is a big word and he shouldn't use it on such a big platform.

So, here is the final list of nominations of this week…

1. Natraj master

2. Ariyana

3. Sarayu

4. Hamida

5. Mumaith Khan

6. Mithraaw

7. RJ Chaitu

Guys, there contestants are in the nominations in the first week of this OTT reality show…