Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu Episode 36 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna greeting the housemates and revealing that they will get 9 special awards and 9 special tasks. Ravi, Hamida, Shannu, Swetha, Sunny, Anne, Priyanka, Lobo are in one team and the rest are in another. Sunny and Viswa, Siri and Swetha participate in a bull fight. Sunny and Siri wins. Lobo and Jessie get family videos from their family members. Priya's team gets the Shakthi award. Maanas and Jessie gets into the safe zone.

Both Priya and Ravi's teams perform the skits on the concept of good vs evil. Ravi's team win the task. Anne gets a video from her family members. Nagarjuna asked some riddles and the contestants from a team should ring the bell and answer. Priya's team won the task. Viswa gets a video from his family members. Priya and Ravi gets into the safe zone. Nagarjuna asked the teams to prepare bathukamma. Mangli gives a beautiful performance.

Nag asked Mangli to pick one. Priya's team won the task again. Kajal gets a video from her family members. Comedian Aadi comes on to the stage as Investigator Madhusudhan Reddy. Aadi roasts all the housemates one after the other and made so many funny comments on them. He also gave some suggestions to the housemates and asked them to play well. Nagarjuna gave another task to the housemates. The participant who sustained long inside the pool wins. Viswa and Hamida participated and the former won. Priya's team got another award.

The next task is that the housemates should dress the mannequins and the beautiful mannequin will win. Meenakshi Deekshith performs for various songs. Meenakshi picks the beautiful mannequin and Ravi's team won the task but as the mannequin fell, Nag changed the award to Priya's team. Hamida gets a video from her family members. Sunny gets into the safe zone. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde enters the stage and danced.

Nagarjuna showed the housemates the trailer of Akhil and Pooja's "Most Eligible Bachelor". Akhil asked the bachelors in the house the task to impress her. Maanas, Shannu, Sunny, Jessie and Sreeram are the participants. Pooja finally claims that she likes only Akhil. Nagarjuna declares Maanas as the winner and Priya's team won the task again. Shannu gets into the safe zone. Maanas got a video from his family members. Hamida gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna asked her to give genuine reactions about the housemates. She called Kajal fake and Siri a flipper.