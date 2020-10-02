Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak in the confession room!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: The captaincy task is successfully completed in the Bigg Boss house finally. Kumar Sai Pampana is the captain of the house for the fifth week. Lasya, Noel, and Gangavva already handled the captaincy in the house.



Meanwhile, the episode on Friday is going to create a unique curiosity in the house. Interestingly, Akhil Sarthak has been called to the confession room. When Akhil went into the room, the inmates were sitting in the living room.

In the promo of next episode, Bigg Boss did not show what happened in the confession room but has presented the reactions of the inmates. Something has happened in the confession room and there is no clarity on it. Bigg Boss must have planned something interesting and we have to wait for the complete episode.

