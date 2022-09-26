Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Here Is The List Of Nominated Contestants Of The Fourth Week

It is all known that the Monday episode of the Bigg Boss 6 reality show will definitely heat up the house due to the nominations task. The episode started with showing off a few minutes of the Monday and then Bigg Boss ordered the contestants to completely squeeze each tomato on two persons whom they want to nominate.



He also said that as Adi Reddy is the captain of the house, he shouldn't be nominated. As Keerti and Arjun Kalyan are directly nominated by the host Nagarjuna in Saturday's episode, even no one should pick them.

Let us check out the nominations task details:

1. Srihan



The nomination process is started by Srihan and he nominated Rajshekar saying that he was hurt in the jungle task because of him.

Next, he nominated Inaaya and said that although in general, he doled out the word 'Pitta (Bird)', Innaya assumed that he termed her with the same word.

2. Sudeepa



She also nominated Inaaya and had a big argument with her. She nominated her taking Neha's slap issue in the jungle task.

Next, she dropped a tomato on Revanth's head and said that he went on to play an individual game in the task and was not part of the group game.

3. Geetu Royal



Geetu nominated Chanti for his low performance in the task when compared to others.

She also nominated Inaaya due to her foul play and explained that Inaaya shifted to the luggage room immediately after not finding any toy in the bedroom while the task was going on!

4. Vasanthi



She nominated Revanth saying that he was very aggressive in the forest task.

Next, she chose Surya saying that he cornered her in the jungle task being the leader and avoided her in any group discussions and strategy plans.

5. Aarohi Rao



Aarohi also nominated Revanth saying that he used harsh words in the jungle task and she felt bad about it.

Next, she nominated Inaaya saying that she was pulling the toy in the task!

6. Sri Satya



She also nominated Inaaya saying that she went with foul play in the jungle task!

She then chose Revanth saying that she was hurt in the cooking task due to his behaviour!

7. Bala Aditya



He nominated Surya saying that he played an unfair game in the jungle task!

He then picked Revanth saying that he revealed secrets of the task to other team members!

8. Inaaya



She picked Sudeepa saying that she doesn't like her nomination and dragged the issue!

She then nominated Srihan saying that he commented on her age and finally said that she cannot take anyone's comments on her age, body and voice!

9. Chanti



He nominated Geetu saying that he was not silent in the game actually he was calmly performing the task that captain assigned him!

He then chose Inaaya saying that she didn't perform well in the game!

10. Arjun Kalyan



He nominated Raj saying that he didn't understand his strategy in the task!

He then picked Geetu saying that she was provoking Srihan and Inaaya in the game during their fight!

11. RJ Surya



He picked Sudeepa saying that as the leader of the group, he didn't neglect or ignore Vasanthi! There was some misunderstanding between them.

He then nominated Inaaya saying that, her blunders in the game affected 3 members Neha, Bala Aditya and her game too.

12. Revanth



He nominated Sri Satya saying that even after doing hard work in the cooking task, she commented on the taste and it hurt him!

He then picked Aarohi saying that she took away his toy in the game and also supported only Srihan!

13. Rajshekar



He nominated Srihan for commenting on his strategies in the jungle task!

He also nominated Aarohi Rao saying that she imitated him and also commented on her strategy in the game!

14. Marina – Rohit

They picked Surya saying that he would have taken a stand and played properly in the game!

They also picked Inaaya saying that she is a strong player but her aggression and enthusiasm are turning into minus points!

15. Keerti



She nominated Inaaya commenting on her game strategies! There was a big argument between them!

Her second nomination was Revanth… She pointed out a few negative aspects of his jungle game. She also asked him not to comment on her low points.

16. Faima



She nominated Aarohi saying that she targeted her in the game. She also defended her friend Raj and said that she felt bad as Aarohi commented on him.

She then nominated Sudeepa saying that she didn't play effectively in the game.

17. Adi Reddy



The captain nominated Aarohi saying that she didn't listen to the leader of the house. He also said that even if she goes out of the house he doesn't bother giving a befitting reply to her last nomination!

He then nominated Sudeepa saying that she never got nominated in the game and he wants her to experience it!

Finally, Inaaya, Revanth, Aarohi, Surya, Sudeepa, Srihan, Geetu and Raj are nominated from this task while Keerti and Arjun Kalyan are added to the list due to host Nagarjuna's direct nominations!

