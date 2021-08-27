Bigg Boss Telugu: All set for the biggest reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the popular reality shows in Telugu. The TV show is sure to attract a larger section of the audience. Interestingly, the organizers finalized the contestants already and they are placed under quarantine now. As per the latest reports, the show will begin on 5th September.

From Monday to Friday, the TV show will begin at 10 PM while on the weekends, the show will be aired from 9 PM.

Initially, the show timing was supposed to be 9.30 pm but the makers changed the same during the last season.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, Kumana Sethuraman, and Anne Master are said to be taking part in the TV show.

We have to see if the fifth season also becomes a big hit like that of the earlier seasons.