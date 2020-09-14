Bigg Boss Telugu: All you have to know about new housemate Kumar Sai Pampana

Kumar Sai Pampana aka Saikumar Pampana is the new inmate in Bigg Boss house. After completing a 15 day quarantine period, Saikumar is making his entry to the Bigg Boss house. The show organizers intentionally did not send him during the first week. After the elimination of Suryakiran, Sai Kumar entered the house. However, he did not meet the inmates yet.

Kumar Sai Pampana began his career as a writer and assistant director. He worked for a lot of movies in the past. He shot to fame for his roles in the films Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop. The actor is currently inactive with acting but is actively looking at direction.

On stage, Kumar Sai revealed the same to Nagarjuna that he is focusing more on the direction. Interestingly, he told that he came to Bigg Boss house with aspiration, a hope, and an opportunity.

He aspires to be the winner of the game. He hopes that a vaccine will come in India by the time he comes out. He wants to use the current opportunity to narrate a story to Nagarjuna.

Let us see how he performs in the house.