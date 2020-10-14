Bigg Boss Telugu: Avinash angry on Sohel

During the task in sixth week in Bigg Boss house, heated arguments took place in the house. Especially, Avinash has expressed his anger for the first time on Sohel. The same was showcased in the promo that was out after the episode on Tuesday.

During the task, Sohel is the moderator and Avinash was not happy with the way he performed. Avinash openly expressed his displeasure over the same, to which he received a backlash. It looks like Sohel accused Avinash of playing a safe game in the house. Avinash could not take it and revealed that he would express anger when he is angry and would express happiness when he feel like doing the same. He also told that he would make people laugh when he feel like doing the same.

Sohel went to the washroom and hit his hand to the chair, out of anger. It looks like an interesting episode is in the offing.