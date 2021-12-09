Bigg Boss Telugu: Entertainment element missing!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is certainly an important reality show on Telugu Television space. Interestingly, the TV show is not holding the interest of the audiences. The show is in the 14th week and by now, the entertainment factor should go up but surprisingly, it is coming down.

The TV show started with a caption, 5 much entertainment. In the initial few weeks, the TV show entertained the audience but the factor is now slowly coming down and there is no proper content that is being offered to the viewers.

The team should change the strategy to bring all the attention to the TV show, before the grand finale. The finale week is very crucial for the organizers and they should hold the curiosity of the audience perfectly.

With the entry of ex inmates to the house, the show might bring back the interest on the show. Let us wait and watch.