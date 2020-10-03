Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Fashion Show in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu TV show entered the fourth week and we will get to know about the contestant who will come out of the house in the weekend. Every year, a fashion show takes place in the house where the contestants will have to wear clothes sponsored by different brands. For this fourth season, Chandra Brothers sponsored the fashion show and the inmates wore clothes sent by them.

The male inmates and the female inmates did a ramp walk on the floor. Gangavva was chosen as the best contestant in the fashion show while Avinash was chosen as the best contestant in the fashion show. Both were given gift vouchers in the task.

The task ended on a successful note and all the inmates performed the task very well. The inmates who are in the nominations were feeling nervous because of the weekend episode but we have to see who will come out of the house.