Bigg Boss Telugu: Female domination in dance competition over male inmates

On Sunday, host Nagarjuna intentionally came up with two interesting fun competitions. One of them is a dance competition between males and females. Another one is a Pictionary game.

Monal Gajjar and Mehaboob danced for the Jigelu Rani song from Rangasthalam. Sohel Ryan and Karate Kalyani danced for the Pedda Puli song from Chal Mohan Ranga. Harika and Noel danced for Neethone Dance tonight song from Dhruva. Devi Nagavalli and Abhijeet danced for the Seetimaar song from Duvvada Jagannadham.

Akhil and Divi danced for Mind block song from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Suryakiran and Lasya danced for Nakkileesu Golusu song from Palasa 1978.

Amma Rajasekhar and Nagarjuna gave marks for the dance performances. The females got the highest marks and they won the game. They got access to a refrigerator that contains a Real Mango drink.

The Pictionary was also a fun game that has generated a lot of fun in the house.