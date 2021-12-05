Bigg Boss Telugu: Grand Finale could be star-studded!

With the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show coming to an end very soon, there is a huge buzz building up on the grand finale. The grand finale of the fifth season will take place on 19th December 2021. Interestingly, the grand finale could be star-studded.

For the third and fourth seasons, Megastar Chiranjeevi attended as the chief guest to hand over the Bigg Boss title. For the fifth season, we can expect him to grace the grand finale but the organizers might bring in more guests.

By the time the grand finale takes place, Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be in theatres. Bigg Boss can be a great platform for the team to promote their movie right after the release and we can expect team Pushpa to grace the TV show.

Also, team RRR can also make use of the TV show to promote their movie. Ram Charan, and NTR might attend the show. Nani can also use this chance to promote his Shyam Singha Roy that releases on 24th December 2021.