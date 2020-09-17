Bigg Boss Telugu: Harika & Mehaboob combo puts a magnificent show!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Usually, the celebrities who enter the Bigg Boss house come up with a lot of unique and diverse talents. Bigg Boss house is very exciting with a mix of people from different areas of interest. Harika and Mehaboob have a fan base from Youtube and they are two immense talents to watch out for, this season.

As expected, they are performing well in the show, and on Wednesday, they put a dance performance that received a special appreciation. Both Harika and Mehaboob have come up with their best dance performance for the Top Lechipoddi song.

Not just impressing the fellow inmates with their dance performance, both Harika and Mehaboob also grabbed star performer medals. They will surely help these contestants in one way or another way.

Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, and Monal too performed dance but Harika-Mehaboob dominated the task.