Bigg Boss Telugu: Inmates not happy with new contestant Kumar Sai

Kumar Sai Pampana, the comic actor who shot to fame with the films Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop is the new contestant for the Bigg Boss TV show. Kumar Sai entered the Bigg Boss house in the second week. Interestingly, his entry did not ring in any major attention from the housemates.

Not many really attended on him, when he entered the show. At the same time, he did not get any grand welcome. Most of the housemates ignored his presence in the house.

Even during the nominations, the housemates wanted to nominate him first, as he came just a few hours before. They even had a small argument over the same. Kumar Sai agreed to get nominated for the same reason.

The housemates were also disliking his presence in the house. We have to see if he makes a mark in the house.