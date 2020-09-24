Bigg Boss Telugu: Robots aggression over Humans!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has entered into a new level of entertainment now. The housemates are playing the game extremely well. On Wednesday episode, the Humans and the Robots played the game in an interesting manner. The Robots played the game tactfully by kidnapping Divi.

They took Divi inside the house and it created a lot of confusion. The Humans team got aggressive over the same and started abusing and threatening the Robots. The Robots played the game in a careful as well as clever manner.

Divi did not have any other chance to cooperate with the Robots. The Humans team thought that the rival team is attacking Divi. As a result, they all got angry and waited for a chance to get into the house.

However, Humans played the game in a cool manner and also justified their game plan.