Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Rumoured List of Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is going to be interesting now. Everyone expressed uncertainty over the show but finally, the show is going to take off soon. The makers also released an official promo regarding the same.

Interestingly, there are a lot of names doing rounds as the contestants for the TV show, during the fourth season. It is going to be different this time, says the show organisers and we may also expect some unique surprises.

Anchor Jhansi, Tarun, Sharadha Das, Rashmi Gautham, Sudigali Sudheer, Varshini, Nandoo, Mangli, singer Sunitha, Thagubothu Ramesh, Viva Harsha and Akhil parthak are the names being heard for the show. Bithiri Sathi's name is also doing rounds for the same.

However, the official confirmation on the same will come out soon.