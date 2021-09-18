Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 13 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing. Bigg Boss starts the luxury budget task named as "Balls Kottu Luxury Budget Kottu". The housemates should run and pick the ball before it touches the ground. Viswa is seen talking to Sreerama Chandra about Manas and claims that he liked Manas after nominating him in the first week but he is looking more different now as he cannot take losing in a task. The luxury budget task starts. Viswa, Lahari and Lobo fails to pick the ball.

Hamida, Anee, Kajal and Uma are seen talking about Sunny. They say that Sunny and Sreeram are flirting with her. She claims that Sunny is just a friend. They call Sunny and asks his feelings about Hamida and he claims she is his friend. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to choose the best and worst performers. Viswa picks Shannu, Sreeram says it is Nataraj, Lahari voted for Manas, Siri, Priyanka and Priya says it is Sreeram. Hamida says it is Shanmukh. Shannu says it is Manas. Lobo, Sunny, Ravi and Manas says it is Nataraj. Uma and Swetha picks Jassi. Finally, the housemates selects Nataraj Master as the best performer.

Discussing for the worst performers, Viswa says it is Priyanka. Ravi, Shannu, Kajal, Priya, Siri and Uma picks Sunny. Sunny and Sreeram says it is Ravi. Swetha says it is Siri. Manas picked Sreeram. Anee picks Uma. Sunny became the worst performer with high votes and Bigg Boss sends him to Jail. Nataraj catched two balls and Priyanka catches a ball. Kajal said that she got hurt when Priya said " You deserve it" when she is doing the kitchen work. Priya said that doing kitchen work is her responsibility and there is nothing tog get offended. They get into an argument. Priya calls Kajal manipulative and two shaded person. She again goes to Kajal and apologizes to her.

Bigg Boss gives 'BB News' task. Ravi and Kajal become the anchors and goes to every housemate asking their opinions on others. Anee says that there will be a triangle love story between Hamida, Sreerama Chandra and Sunny soon. Lobo and Uma act like a couple. Ravi and Kajal goes to every male contestant and asks them to pick the girls from the Bigg Boss house as wife, girlfriend, cousin and maid. Sreeram says Ammu and Priya are wife material whereas Hamida and Siri are girlfriends. He added that Kajal is the maid.

Manas says Priyanka is like a cousin. Ravi and Kajal asks Hamida to pick one between Sreeram and Sunny. Hamida says it is Ram. Jassi picks Siri as girlfriend and Kajal as maid. Lahari says Manas is a sensible guy. Shanmukh catches the ball. The episode ended with Sreeram and Hamida dancing with the housemates singing "Manohara" song.