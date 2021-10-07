Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 32 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Viswa, Swetha and Anne are the participants from Ravi's kingdom. Maanas, Jessie and Priyanka are the ones from Sunny's kingdom. In Viswa vs Maanas, Viswa won. Priyanka and Shannu stole some more coins. In Jessie vs Anne, Jessie won. Viswa comes out and scolds that the people who stole are cunning foxes. Viswa, Sunny and Maanas get into an argument. Both Ravi and Sunny decide that they will punish the culprits.

Viswa reveals that Jessie, Shannu and Siri have been roaming inside the entire time. In Priyanka vs Swetha, the latter won. With 2 : 1, Ravi's kingdom wins the task. Jessie gives the coins he took. Sunny offers that he will give all coins if he brings all the stolen coins. Maanas and Kajal discuss that Sreeram as a sanchalak has been giving unfair decisions everytime against them.

Bigg Boss gives another task. Sreeram and Viswa goes from Ravi's kingdom followed by Maanas and Jessie from Sunny's kingdom. Sreeram complains that Jessie is being physical but Sunny doesn't listen. The boys tackle each other and Sunny's team won. Shannu, Jessie, Maanas and Sunny celebrate wildly. Ravi catches Kajal stealing coins and tries to stop her. But she runs to Sunny's kingdom.

Shannu says that he doesn't want to see Sreeram or Hamida as captain which is why Jessie is also showing his fire. Swetha assures that she will not change the team and says that she will support him only. Maanas, Sunny and Jessie dances and instigate Ravi. Later, Ravi says that he will never provoke others and Maanas apologizes.

Ravi asks Maanas to come into his team but the latter doesn't agree. Siri goes into Sunny's kingdom saying that the people in Ravi's team are not being nice to her. Bigg Boss gives tug of war task. Sreeram gives Hamida the post of Sanchalak and goes to participate. But because of more manpower, Sunny's team won.