Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 41 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Nairey Nairey' song. Priya is seen talking about Kajal to Ravi and Sreeram. Priya says that Kajal puts words in her mouth. Ravi and Swetha talk about the task and the latter say that she wants some time to get back to normal. Swetha forgot to put the rice cooker plug back again and Priya says that she should be more responsible. Swetha argues with Priya and says that it is rude and she cannot be like that.

Bigg Boss gives various tasks as a part of the luxury budget task. Kajal wins the marbles task and gets Ravva. Siri won the water task and received brown rice. Swetha wins the apple task and gets mutton. Lobo wins the balls task. Priyanka forgot to wear the mic and Viswa punishes her saying that she should only talk to Maanas with signs. Sreeram wins the straw task and gets french fries. Shannu wins the task and gets coffee. Siri got hurt by Shannu's words and Jessie consoles her and suggests not to take wrong steps. Siri cries and Shannu apologizes to her.

Anne and Viswa talk it out and reconciles. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to pick the worst performers. Viswa picks Ravi. Priyanka and Priya pick Swetha. Kajal picked Ravi. Sunny and Maanas pick Siri. Sreeram picks Anne. Anne picked Lobo. Swetha picked Lobo. Jessie picked Lobo. Siri picked Anne. Shannu picked Swetha. Ravi picked Jessie. Jessie overreacts. Lobo picked Swetha. Swetha becomes the worst performer and goes to jail.

Jessie says to Swetha that she is not the mastermind behind that rule-breaking and she should not forget it. Ravi and Kajal are seen talking. Kajal says that she doesn't see loyalty in him. Ravi tries to talk with Swetha. Anne sleeps in moj room and Sunny says it to Swetha saying that it may be because of Swetha being in jail. Shannu talks to Swetha and says that Ravi made them do it and he didn't do it himself. Anne is seen crying. Shannu says that Anne lost it while snatching the toys from her.