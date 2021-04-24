Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 postponed?

After four successful seasons in a row, all eyes are on Bigg Boss Telugu's 5th season. The super hit reality game show's 4th season was delayed by several months due to Corona virus pandemic and concluded in December last year. All the contestants were quarantined at a star hotel for nearly 3 weeks before the show went on air.



And it looks like a big delay is inevitable even for the 5th season. Bigg Boss' organisers had initially planned to air the show from June end or July first week. Several probable contestants have already been interviewed for the forth coming season.

However, the latest talk of the town is that the next season has once again been postponed to September and it will conclude by December. Nagarjuna will once again be back to host the show. Several noted small-time celebrities, including Tollywood character artistes, YouTube stars and noted technicians, will be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.