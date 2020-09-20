Bigg Boss Telugu: "Shut Up Lasya" says Divi

During the Hero & Zero task, Lasya mentioned an incident which she felt was wrong, in the house. She told that Amma Rajasekhar brought a cushion and put it to Divi's belly which she felt bad. However, during her turn, Divi told that she did not feel uncomfortable with whatever Amma Rajasekhar did.

Divi made it clear that Amma Rajasekhar is a genuine person in the house who will care for everyone. Divi complimented that he is the best person in the house.

Later, when the discussion came again, Divi told Lasya not to unnecessarily bring topics involving her name. When Lasya tried to explain, Divi felt it was not going anywhere. She suddenly told, "Shut Up" on Lasya's face and walked away. For a moment, Lasya did not expect that coming.

Lasya asked Divi to mind her language but Divi ignored her totally.