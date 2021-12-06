  • Menu
Bigg Boss Telugu: Siri & Kajal in the danger zone!

There are currently six inmates in the Bigg Boss house. The fifth season is in the 14th week and Sreerama Chandra already reached the grand finale. Among the six members, five members are in the nominations of the 14th week, among which one will be eliminated.

Maanas, Siri, Kajal, Shanmukh, and Sunny are in the nominations but the two inmates who are in the danger zone are Kajal and Siri.

The buzz is that there will be a female contestant in the top 5. Either Kajal or Siri will have the chance to be facing elimination.

Kajal and Siri are strong contestants but we can not easily tell who will have an edge. Shanmukh's fans will root for Siri while Sunny's fans will root for Kajal. Maanas' fans will also be voting for Kajal. However, the elimination will happen based on the performance of the inmates this week.

