Bigg Boss Telugu: Siri-Shanmukh friendship on verge of collapse?

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth are two strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Both survived over 8 weeks in the Bigg Boss house. They were in the nominations multiple times and gave their best in different tasks. However, their friendship is on the verge of a collapse.

As per the latest developments in the Bigg Boss house, both are having a fight. Shanmukh did not give support to Siri during the captaincy task and she is upset over the same. Siri called Shanmukh a fake person and also called their friendship is fake.

Shanmukh tried to apologize and convince Siri but she is not happy with whatever happened. Siri told Shanmukh that she would have supported him if he was playing in her place, in the captaincy task.

Siri is in the nominations and we have to see if he becomes successful!