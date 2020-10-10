Bigg Boss Telugu: Sohel takes captaincy and faces struggles!

Sohel Ryan won the captaincy task in the Bigg Boss house that took on Thursday's episode. Sohel, Akhil, and Avinash played the captaincy task and it was indeed a very tough task to perform. However, Sohel won the task and has become the captain of the house.

Interestingly, Sohel became the captain in a tough situation. As soon as Sohel became the captain of the house, the water supply was stopped. On Friday's episode, we can see Sohel pleading with Bigg Boss to supply the water to the house. Noel and Monal were teasing Sohel that he became the captain in such a situation. The entire episode went on a funny note and Sohel too enjoyed the same.

Sohel gained immunity and if he falls in the safe zone, he won't be in the nominations for the next week.