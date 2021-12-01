Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny craze going up!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in its 13th week. In two more weeks, the show will come to an end and we will get to know the winner. There are 7 members in the Bigg Boss house currently and among them, the one who has more chances to win the title is Sunny.



Sunny started his career as a VJ and also acted in TV serials. He is currently enjoying a good fan base outside the Bigg Boss House. Although Sunny is a little aggressive at times, his anger comes down in no time. Sunny is also a very good entertainer in the house.



Sunny is giving his active participation in almost every single task. He is supporting his friends when needed but when it comes to the game, he is playing it individually. Interestingly, Sunny is not in the nominations as well this week.