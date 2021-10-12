Bigg Boss Telugu: Swetaa disagrees with Shanmukh

Bigg Boss Telugu is an interesting TV show which is currently in the sixth week now. The TV show is creating a lot of interest among the audiences. After the nominations episode, the heat did not subside easily in the house. Most of the nominations ran through the trust issues among the inmates.

In one of the recent promos, we can find Swetaa Varma extremely angry on Shanmukh Jaswanth. In one of the tasks, Shanmukh told that he wants to bring out the worst in other inmates. Swetaa did not like the same and started sharing her views in an aggressive manner.

Swetaa Varma sat down in the garden area along with her friends and started shouting for the incident. She feels that Shanmukh is not playing the right game in the house but Shanmukh feels the opposite