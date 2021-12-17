Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sympathy grows on Sreerama Chandra

Sreerama Chandra is one of the top contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show. Sreeram is working extremely hard to be the winner of the fifth season. Meanwhile, a sympathy wave is going to work for him. Sreerama Chandra could not play the ticket to finale properly because of Pinky. She poured room temperature hot water on his legs.

Sreeram suffered a lot but no one understood the damage that has been done to his legs. In yesterday's episode, we could see his feet where the skin is peeled off. It looks horrible and Sreeram is still in pain.

Sreeram is struggling to walk and he surely will gain a sympathy that will work on his favour. Sreerama Chandra is the first finalist of the TV show this season but we have to see if he emerges as the winner as well.