Bigg Boss Telugu: This Contestant becomes the house captain!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in its fifth season currently. The TV show is at the end of the ninth week right now. Interestingly, Anee who is waiting to become the captain of the house has finally got her chance. In the captaincy task of the ninth week, the actress defeated everyone.

Anee was the finalist in the captaincy task of the eighth week as well but unfortunately, things did not work out. She gave up in between and lost the chance to become the captain of the house.

In the ninth-week captaincy task, Anee stood strong till the end to become the house captain. Anee has been waiting for this moment for a long time and she is happy to be the house captain. We have to see who will become the ration manager this week. Since she is in nominations, we have to see if she gets eliminated.