Bigg Boss Telugu: This contestant eliminated

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has reached a crucial stage currently. The TV show is in its 13th week and the fifth season is entertaining everyone. Among the 7 contestants in the Bigg Boss house currently, Priyanka Singh aka Pinky is currently eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.



There is no surprise this time in the Bigg Boss elimination this week. Priyanka Singh is currently the weakest of all in the house and as expected, she is evicted from the Bigg Boss house.



With Pinky's elimination, there are currently 6 members in the house. Maanas, Sunny, Kajal, Sreeram, Siri, and Shanmukh are in the house for the next week. Among these 6, one will be eliminated but most likely, Sreeram will not be a part of nominations next week as he bagged the Ticket to Finale.