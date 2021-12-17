Bigg Boss Telugu: What's in store ahead of grand finale

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is failing to hold the interest of the audiences, especially, in the last week. The TV show has nothing great and interesting to offer to the audience in this last week. With 5 finalists left in the house, the content is boring.

Bigg Boss played the journeys of the housemates in the first three days and then the inmates played the tasks that they already played in the house in the past. These tasks also failed to create a special interest.

Now, with only two days left for the grand finale, we are not sure what's in store for the audiences for the bigger event. Usually, the ex inmates will be arriving to the house by now but no one has come to the house yet. Probably, amidst COVID crisis, the ex inmates might not be coming to the house.