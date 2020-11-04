Bigg Boss Telugu: When Akhil nominated Monal

Usually, in Bigg Boss, most of the contestants won't nominate their friends. But now, Akhil has shocked the audience by nominating Monal.

We already knew that the discussions are going on about Sohel and Amma Rajashekar's topic. But, Akhil nominated Monal and claimed that she should participate in the tasks more actively. Lasya and Amma Rajashekar also got shocked to see Akhil nominating Monal. However, he later approached her and tried to wash her face during the task. Later, Amma Rajashekar was seen talking to Monal and saying that he did the right thing.

Amma Rajashekar who saw this took this as a opportunity and talked to Monal and Akhil. But, he nominated Monal by saying that he will save her after the task.