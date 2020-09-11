Bigg Boss to get a noted face on board!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show started off on a dull note. Unlike the first three seasons, there is not a single notable contestant in the house for the fourth season. There is no one in the house who needs no introduction. Already, the team of Bigg Boss got the same feedback. They are now making plans to get a noted face on board.

Most likely, the team will now come up with someone famous as a wild card entry into the house. Bigg Boss organisers need to increase the TRP ratings and with the current contestants, that is not going to happen anytime soon. So, the organisers are planning to get a noted face who can draw the attention towards the show.

The show will take place for a total of 15 weeks.