South India's creative industries are no longer emerging but leading’: Khushbu Sundar

Visakhapatnam: South India's creative industries are no longer emerging but leading, emphasised actress and Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khushbu Sundar.

At the inaugural of the Creative Economy Forum (CEF), South that commenced on a grand note at Vizag Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Khushbu Sundar stated that from cinema that breaks language barriers to music that travels from village festivals to global playlists-South India doesn't just create content.

In an awe-inspiring welcome address at the CEF South, Khushbu mentioned that the forum creates a culture at large. “But if our creativity is world-class, why isn't our creative economy always treated that way? That's exactly we try to focus on the theme ‘Money, Markets & IP: Financing the Future of Films & Music-matters,” the Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President mentioned.

For too long, great ideas have struggled to find the right capital. Financing is often informal. Risk is unevenly shared and creators pay the price, Khushbu opined, adding that global impact needs global-grade financing, institutional funding and private in investment.

Talking about markets, Khushbu said today, a South Indian film can release worldwide on day one. “A song composed in Chennai can trend in Europe by evening. It is that fast and the market have exploded but access remains fragmented. What we need is stronger distribution pipelines, better export strategies and a clear roadmap to monetise across languages, platforms and borders. Local stories deserve global pathways without losing their soul,” Khushbu stressed.

Terming intellectual property as the most important pillar of all-intellectual properties, Khushbu said, “IP is power, ownership and has long-term value. In the future of films and music, who owns IP will decide who wins. Investors must treat IP as a growth engine and policymakers must ensure protection, clarity and ease of enforcement,” Khushbu mentioned.

The CEF South brought creators, financiers, policymakers and industry leaders to build solutions together.

The grand inaugural session was held in the presence of founder of Creative Economy Forum Supriya Suri, Telugu Film Producers Council President KL Damodar Prasad and managing director of Hyderabad Media House Private Limited K. Hanumantha Rao.