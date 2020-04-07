Tollywood: Biggest advantage for Pawan Kalyan!

Tollywood: No one expected that Pawan Kalyan would make a comeback to the movies but the actor took the decision and immediately launched back to back films.

Interestingly, one of the films is Vakeel Saab and the other one is under the direction of Krish. Either of the ones would make way to the theatres this year itself. The interesting discussion is that no other star hero would come up with a new film this year and it is Pawan Kalyan alone who will have an advantage of crossing existing records at the box-office.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR hits the screens next year. Mahesh is yet to begin his new movie and it also comes next year. Allu Arjun's film with Sukumar might get pushed to next year because of the delays. Only Chiranjeevi's Acharya will release this year but no one will compare both the brothers at the box-office.