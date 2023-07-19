Live
Blessed to be part of ‘Guntur Kaaram:’ Meenakshi Chaudhary
Young beauty Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play one of the female leads in “Guntur Kaaram,” Mahesh Babu’s hat-trick film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Meenakshi recently wrapped up her first schedule for the movie and is eagerly looking forward to the next schedule.
In a latest interview, Meenakshi revealed that she feels blessed and grateful to be part of Guntur Kaaram. “I have always been a huge fan of Mahesh Babu sir and shooting with him in my first schedule was crazy and overwhelming,” said the actress. She went on to say that Mahesh and Trivikram are a formidable combination and working with them is very exciting.
“Guntur Kaaram” also features the happening young beauty Sreeleela in a lead role. The film’s next schedule is expected to begin once Mahesh Babu returns to Hyderabad from his foreign vacation. S Radhakrishna is bankrolling this high budget entertainer and Thaman is composing the music. The film is set to hit screens on January 13, 2024.