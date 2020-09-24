Bollywood Actress Saiee Manjrekar Joins Adivi Shesh Starrer 'Major' Cast

The Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar debuts in Tollywood with Adivi Shesh starrer 'Major' movie. She joined the cast of this movie which is directed by Kiran Tikka. Adivi Shesh welcomed Saiee to his team and dropped a beautiful pic of this glam doll on his Instagram page…







This post showed off the beautiful poster of Saiee Manjrekar… Shesh also welcomed Saiee and jotted down a few words beside the poster, "Happy to welcome the talented & ravishing @saieemmanjrekar to @majorthefilm An amazing role with intensity & innocence in equal measure. She joins the film Late Oct. #MajorTheFilm."

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news and dropped the news on his Instagram page…





Taran also dropped the same poster and wrote, "UPDATE... #SaieeManjrekar joins the cast of #Major... Being shot simultaneously in #Telugu and #Hindi... Stars #AdiviSesh and #SobhitaDhulipala... Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka... #Saiee begins shooting in #Hyderabad next month... Filming 50% complete.

#Major is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies... Summer 2021 release. #MajorTheFilm."

Well, through this post we can know that, the filming of 'Major' movie is 50% complete. This movie is all about the life story of the Army Major Unni Krishnan who lost his life while fighting with terrorists on 26/11. He stood as the hero of the day sacrificing his life saving the lives of common people. Adivi Shesh will essay the role of Unni Krishnan to show off his life story on the big screens. Former Miss India runner-up Shobita Dhulipalla is also roped in to play an important role in this movie.

Major movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures under GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies and Sony Pictures banners.