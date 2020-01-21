Box-Office: Darbar heads towards a flop

Superstar Rajinikanth recently came up with an interesting film titled Darbar for Sankranthi. The film has come out really well at the box-office and it resulted in a lot of collections too in Tamilnadu. The film released in Telugu also, on a simultaneous note.

Now, the latest trade buzz reveals that Rajinikanth's Darbar has grossed around 75 Cr after the Second weekend in Tamil Nadu. The film needs to collect at least 120 Cr for break even. The film is heading towards Flop already and the distributors who grabbed the film also going to encounter huge flops.

AR Murugadoss is the film's director. Nayanathara is the leading lady of the movie. Lyca Productions bankrolled the project. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film. More developments on the same will come out soon.