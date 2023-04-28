Box Office Expectations and Pre-Business for Akhil's "Agent" Movie

The much-awaited movie "Agent," featuring Akhil, is all set to release worldwide in a few hours. The film's success is crucial for Akhil's career, and his fans have high hopes that it will become a blockbuster at the box office. Let's take a look at the film's box office expectations and pre-business.

"Agent" has already done well in terms of pre-business, with a total of 37 crores worldwide. However, the film's promotional content, especially the songs, failed to create the required buzz around the film, resulting in below-average advance bookings. There aren't many high expectations for the film.

The film is expected to open with a collection of around 5-6 crores in Telugu states, and the worldwide opening is expected to be around 8 crores if the movie receives positive feedback. As an action thriller, the film has the potential to bring audiences to the theaters, especially if the talk around the movie is good. Another positive point for "Agent" is its release date, which is promising.

The early and morning shows may start off slow, but the trade circles expect the film to pick up pace from further shows based on the audience's feedback.

"Agent" has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, with Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy serving as executive producers. National Award winner Naveen Noolii has edited the film, while Rasool Ellore cranked the camera. Malayalam Megastar Mammootty and Bollywood Actor Dino Morea will appear in key roles, and Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead. Hip-hop Tamizha is the music director of the film.