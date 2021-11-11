Box Office: Manchi Rojulu Vachaie One week collections
Manchi Rojulochaie is one of the films that was released last week. Mehreen Kaur and Santhosh Sobhan played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Maruthi, the film opened to a good response at the box office. The film was completed one week of release and the following is the collections report.
The film earned over 2.5 Cr in 7 days at the box office. The following is the complete breakdown of the film's collections.
Nizam: Rs 1.01 Cr
Ceded: Rs 45 L
Uttarandhra: Rs 29 L
East Godavari: Rs 22 L
West Godavari: Rs 17 L
Guntur: Rs 20 L
Krishna: Rs 17 L
Nellore: Rs 13 L
Telugu States: 2.65 Cr Share
Telugu States: 4.55 Cr Gross
Karnataka + Rest of India: 12 Lakh rupees
Overseas: 18 Lakh rupees
Worldwide Collections in 7 days: 2.95 Cr Share
Worldwide Collections in 7 days: 5.40 Cr Gross