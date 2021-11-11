Box Office: Manchi Rojulu Vachaie One week collections

Manchi Rojulochaie is one of the films that was released last week. Mehreen Kaur and Santhosh Sobhan played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Maruthi, the film opened to a good response at the box office. The film was completed one week of release and the following is the collections report.

The film earned over 2.5 Cr in 7 days at the box office. The following is the complete breakdown of the film's collections.

Nizam: Rs 1.01 Cr

Ceded: Rs 45 L

Uttarandhra: Rs 29 L

East Godavari: Rs 22 L

West Godavari: Rs 17 L

Guntur: Rs 20 L

Krishna: Rs 17 L

Nellore: Rs 13 L

Telugu States: 2.65 Cr Share

Telugu States: 4.55 Cr Gross

Karnataka + Rest of India: 12 Lakh rupees

Overseas: 18 Lakh rupees

Worldwide Collections in 7 days: 2.95 Cr Share

Worldwide Collections in 7 days: 5.40 Cr Gross