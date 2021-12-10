Boyapati clueless between two heroes!

Boyapati Srinu scored a big hit with Akhanda. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal played the lead roles in the movie. Interestingly, the director is clueless about his next film as he has two options in front of him.

Boayapti was supposed to do a film with Ram Pothineni. The director gave a budget of 40 Cr to the producer but things did not work out as the producer felt that 40 Cr is a little above Ram Pothineni's market. But, with Akhanda's success, there is still a chance for reviving the film now.

On the other hand, Boyapati Srinu was also planning to do a film with Allu Arjun. The duo earlier did the film Sarrainodu. Most likely, the duo will team up once again after the release of the first part of Pushpa.

More details of the same will be out soon.