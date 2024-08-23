‘Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhilo’ review: Gripping suspense thriller

"Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhilo," directed by Imran Shastri and produced under the Dreams On Reels Entertainment banner, is a fresh entry into the suspense thriller genre. The film, which features Sravanthi Bellamkonda, Guru Charan, Surya Srinivas, and Harshini Koduru in the lead roles, was released in theaters on August 23. With an intriguing narrative and strong performances, the film attempts to break away from conventional storytelling and offers something different for the audience.





Story:



The story begins with Chaitra (Sravanthi Bellamkonda), a software professional, who, following the lifting of travel restrictions in the U.S., decides to visit Brahmavaram, India. On the night of her arrival, a dead body is discovered near the police station in Brahmavaram, setting the stage for the suspenseful narrative. The plot then takes the audience back 99 days to explore Chaitra's love story with Surya (Surya Srinivas) and runs parallel to another storyline involving Gautam (Guru Charan) and his father Pattabhi, a constable at the local police station. The film's second half unravels the connections between these characters, the reason behind Chaitra's visit, and the mystery of the dead body.

Performances:



The cast delivers commendable performances, with Sravanthi Bellamkonda, in her debut, standing out as the main protagonist. Despite being her first film, she portrays Chaitra with confidence and poise, making her a character that resonates with the audience. Guru Charan, Surya Srinivas, HarshiniKoduru, and the rest of the supporting cast, including Prem Sagar, Sammetha Gandhi, and Rudra Tippeswamy, do justice to their respective roles, adding depth to the film's narrative.

Technicalities:



Imran Shastri's direction is noteworthy, as he effectively brings the gripping storyline to life on screen. The plot is well-constructed, maintaining a tight grip on the audience's attention throughout. The music by Saketh Sriram complements the film's mood, while Sri Venkat's background score enhances the suspenseful atmosphere. Muzir Malik's cinematography captures the essence of Brahmavaram, adding a visual appeal that aligns well with the film's tone.

Analysis:



"Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhilo" is a film that stands out for its engaging plot and strong performances. The story, which is the highlight of the film, is well-executed, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The film's ability to maintain suspense while developing its characters is commendable. It's a refreshing change from routine thrillers, offering a storyline that is both intriguing and satisfying.

On a whole, "Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhilo" is a well-crafted suspense thriller that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of the genre. With its strong narrative, impressive performances, and effective technical execution, it’s a film that promises to entertain and engage audiences. If you're looking for a movie that offers something different with a gripping storyline, this film is worth watching.

Rating: 3/5

