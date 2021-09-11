Breaking News: The Release Date Of Most Awaited Movie RRR Is Once Again Postponed

Yes, it's true! The most awaited movie of the season RRR will not get released in the month of October. This news is announced by the makers through their Twitter page. Although fans expected this news but the last few tweets by the makers regarding the completion of the shooting raised hopes on the release date. But with this official statement, once again they are very disappointed.



Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October'21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Well, the deadly Covid-19 has made the shootings go on hold for almost 4-5 months and still the theatres are not fully opened. This made the makers to take this tough decision. As RRR is a Pan Indian movie, it needs a grand opening to get that big start! Hope the movie hits the theatres soon!

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Glam dolls Alia Bhatt and Olivia will be seen as the lead ladies. Ram Charan will essay the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. While Junior NTR will be seen as tribal fighter Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be seen as his love interest.

Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important character while Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments. It was earlier announced that the movie is released on 13th October 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. But now, there is no clarity on the release date.