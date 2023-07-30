‘Bro’ Collections: Film bags good numbers on Day 2

Pawan Kalyan’s “BRO” is going great at the box office. The day-one number has been impressive and the second day occupancy was also very good. As the rains in Telangana have also stopped, the occupancy improved a lot. Trade pundits predict that the film will make around 20 crores share on the second day of its release. If this happens, the makers will be thrilled. The film started with a mixed talk but things turned out well as the audience is liking the family drama.

Samuthirakani has directed this film which is the official remake of the Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham which was also helmed by the same director. Sai Dharam Tej played the main lead in this film which had music by Thaman.

The collections in the US are also a key as the rights have been sold for a massive amount. “BRO” needs to make at least 90 crores to be in a safe zone as per the news.