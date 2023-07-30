Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Just In
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
‘Bro’ Collections: Film bags good numbers on Day 2
Pawan Kalyan’s “BRO” is going great at the box office.
Pawan Kalyan’s “BRO” is going great at the box office. The day-one number has been impressive and the second day occupancy was also very good. As the rains in Telangana have also stopped, the occupancy improved a lot. Trade pundits predict that the film will make around 20 crores share on the second day of its release. If this happens, the makers will be thrilled. The film started with a mixed talk but things turned out well as the audience is liking the family drama.
Samuthirakani has directed this film which is the official remake of the Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham which was also helmed by the same director. Sai Dharam Tej played the main lead in this film which had music by Thaman.
The collections in the US are also a key as the rights have been sold for a massive amount. “BRO” needs to make at least 90 crores to be in a safe zone as per the news.