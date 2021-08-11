‘#Bro’ movie first look launched

Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor who were popular with their movies turned out as brother and sister for the film "#Bro". The film is being helmed by Karthik Thupurani and Ravichand is producing the film. Leading heroine Rashmika Mandana has released the first look of Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor.



Speaking on this occasion, Ravichand says, Heroine Rashmika Mandana is very busy. The moment we asked her, she said yes to launch our first look poster, our team is very thankful to her. The film will be a good emotional fantasy drama between the elder sister and the younger brother. The casting itself tells you how strong the story is. The film was shot in beautiful places like Vizag. The post-production work of the film is in process and soon it will hit theatres."

Sanjana Sarathi and Sai Ronak are the remaining important cast. Shekhar Chandra is composing the tunes and Azim Mohammad is doing the camera work of the film.