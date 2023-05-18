Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out

It is all known that Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are sharing screen space for Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham remake movie. As promised, the makers dropped the title and motion poster and revealed the title of the movie. As expected it is named ‘Bro’ and showcased Power Star in a cool appeal.

Along with the makers, even Tej also shared the motion poster and title of this most-awaited movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Tej also wrote, “Working with my Guru @PawanKalyan mama is a BIG BIG DREAM come true. And now I'm super excited and blessed at this amazing opportunity. ( The fanboy in me is dancing like crazy) Happy to present you all the Title & Motion Poster of our #BroTheAvatar - https://youtu.be/wrVIS00ljJ4 @thondankani @MusicThaman @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @bkrsatish @peoplemediafcy @ZeeStudios_ @zeestudiossouth #BroTheAvatarFromJuly28”.

Going with the motion poster, it is all awesome showcasing Pawan Kalyan as God of Time. Even the terrific BGM raised the expectations on the movie.

Bro movie is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. He then realises that he was rude and selfish all the time and did the same with his family members too. But with the help of 'Time,' he spends more time with his family and also values their opinions. He also gets a note-worthy promotion in his office.

Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role. But the changes made in both the characterisations are likely to impress the Telugu audience.

Bro movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.

Crew Details:

Music Director : Thaman S.

DOP: Sujith Vasudev

Editor: Navin Nooli

Art Director: A S Prakash

Bro movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…