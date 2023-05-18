Live
- Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
- Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
- Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn
- Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
- Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh
- Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing
- Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench
- Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says he is with BJP
Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s movie is titled ‘Bro’ and it is the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham movie!
- This movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023!
It is all known that Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are sharing screen space for Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham remake movie. As promised, the makers dropped the title and motion poster and revealed the title of the movie. As expected it is named ‘Bro’ and showcased Power Star in a cool appeal.
Along with the makers, even Tej also shared the motion poster and title of this most-awaited movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!
Tej also wrote, “Working with my Guru @PawanKalyan mama is a BIG BIG DREAM come true. And now I'm super excited and blessed at this amazing opportunity. ( The fanboy in me is dancing like crazy) Happy to present you all the Title & Motion Poster of our #BroTheAvatar - https://youtu.be/wrVIS00ljJ4 @thondankani @MusicThaman @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @bkrsatish @peoplemediafcy @ZeeStudios_ @zeestudiossouth #BroTheAvatarFromJuly28”.
Going with the motion poster, it is all awesome showcasing Pawan Kalyan as God of Time. Even the terrific BGM raised the expectations on the movie.
Bro movie is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. He then realises that he was rude and selfish all the time and did the same with his family members too. But with the help of 'Time,' he spends more time with his family and also values their opinions. He also gets a note-worthy promotion in his office.
Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role. But the changes made in both the characterisations are likely to impress the Telugu audience.
Bro movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.
Crew Details:
Music Director : Thaman S.
DOP: Sujith Vasudev
Editor: Navin Nooli
Art Director: A S Prakash
Bro movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…