‘Bujjikondave’ from ‘Saindhav’ shows different facet of father-daughter relationship

In addition to its highly intense action and unexpected thrills, Victory Venkatesh's much-anticipated 75th film, "Saindhav," directed by Sailesh Kolanu of "HITverse" fame, promises a significant emotional undertone, focusing on the poignant bond between a father and daughter. This familial connection serves as a major highlight for the movie.

The recently unveiled second single offered a glimpse into the contentment within the protagonist's family. Now, with the release of the third single, titled "Bujjikondave," a different facet of the father-daughter relationship takes center stage.

In this emotionally charged sequence, Venkatesh's character grapples with the health issues faced by his daughter. The narrative portrays the father's silent struggle and emotional turmoil as he endeavors to shield his daughter from the harsh realities. Shraddha Srinath is intricately woven into this soul-stirring journey, depicting a character who, despite not being the biological mother, wholeheartedly embraces the role and treats the girl as her own.

The musical genius Santosh Narayanan has crafted a poignant tune for this situation, complemented by the evocative lyrics penned by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry. SP Charan adds another layer of depth to the emotions with his soulful singing.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, "Saindhav" features cinematography by S. Manikandan, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Garry BH. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jayaprakash. Kishore Thallur serves as the co-producer.

Scheduled for release on January 13th, 2024, "Saindhav" recently finished its censor formalities. The film acquires U/A certificate from the board.

“Saindhav” is set to captivate audiences across South Indian languages and Hindi, offering a compelling blend of action, thrills, and heartfelt emotions.