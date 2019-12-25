Bunny heaps praises on team Prati Roju Pandage

Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandage is going strong at the box office, thanks to its family-oriented content and good comedy sequences. The film was previously appreciated by superstars, Ram Charan and Prabhas. Now, stylish star Allu Arjun has heaped praises on the film.

Allu Arjun congratulated the entire team of Prati Roju Pandage for the success. He felt happy for his cousin Sai Tej, Maruthi, and the producer, Bunny Vas who scored a big hit with Prati Roju Pandage. He added a quirky note in the end, saying his father, Allu Aravind has more profits, thanks to the success of the film.

Also, Allu Arjun appreciated Thaman for giving another good album.

Prati Roju Pandage is expected to capitalize on the Christmas holiday today and maintain a good hold over the weekend as well.