Busiest beauty Sreeleela striking big in Tollywood

Young and talented beauty Sreeleela marked her debut as an actress In TFI with 'Pelli SandaD' which became a super hit. However, her career completely changed after Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's recent superhit film 'Dhamaka'.

The actress has been flooded with back-to-back projects starring A-list actors. The actress has showcased both acting as well as dancing skills in 'Dhamaka' and impressed the audience. She also got a chance to share the screen space with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The actress is currently working with actors like Ram Pothineni, Nithiin, Vijay Devarakonda and none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar's Directorial 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'.

Sreeleela has 7 big projects in her lineup as of now. Most of the films are currently on roll and she has been working two shooting schedules per day. There are a bunch of star heroines in Tollywood but none of them are as busy as Sreeleela. Back in the 1990s and 2000s, yesteryear actresses used to be this busy with back-to-back movies.

But now, despite being a young heroine, having seven big Hero projects in the pipeline is not a small thing. The talented actress also got an invitation to legendary actor NTR's Centenary Celebrations. So many star celebrities like Ram Charan, Venkatesh, and Balakrishna were present at the event and Sreeleela is one among the very few actresses who got invited for the celebrations.

If the actress continues at the same speed, we can say that she will undoubtedly become one of the star heroines very soon.