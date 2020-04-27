Business in loss: Rakul faces more problems

During the lockdown situation in the country, everyone is struggling a lot in terms of managing finances. Since there is no work for many, there is a lot of damage to the economy. Those who run a business will see the effect in length. Rakul Preet Singh is one heroine who is now struggling a lot to manage her savings. The actress also launched her business F45 gym.

The business is already running in losses and on the top of that, she is now taking care of the staff, paying rents, maintenance and all the other bills. Since the gyms will not get opened immediately, she will have to survive the losses for some more months.

Rakul is stressed out about the same but she is confident of overcoming it successfully. Many others in the industry are facing the same.