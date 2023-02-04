Butta Bomma: USA Premiere Review

Butta Bomma: Despite being comparatively better, the movie fails to engage the audience with dull writing and mediocre performances. The first half of the movie lacks excitement and fails to bring the expected fun and drama. Tension builds around the interval mark, raising expectations for the second half. The film opens in a rural village in Vizag, where an auto driver (Murali) and a village girl (Satya) start a phone romance without ever meeting each other.

The cast includes Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, Surya Vashistta, and Navya Swamy. The dialogues were written by Ganesh Kumar Ravuri, with art direction by Vivek Annamalai and editing by Navin Nooli. The film was shot by DOP Vamsi Patchipulusu, with music composed by Gopi Sundar. Produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya and directed by Shouree Chandrashekhar T Ramesh, the movie is presented by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.